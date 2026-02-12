Anne Hathaway reacts to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Anne Hathaway couldn't stop raving about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, saying, "Yes, yes! The Benito Bowl was amazing; we loved that! And I just found out that our curling team won silver, that's fantastic."

She especially appreciated the message of unity and love that came through in his performance.