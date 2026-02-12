Anne Hathaway reacts to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway couldn't stop raving about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, saying, "Yes, yes! The Benito Bowl was amazing; we loved that! And I just found out that our curling team won silver, that's fantastic."
She especially appreciated the message of unity and love that came through in his performance.
Bad Bunny made history at Levi's Stadium
Bad Bunny made history at Levi's Stadium by being the first to perform a full Super Bowl set entirely in Spanish, celebrating Puerto Rican culture front and center.
The show included a surprise Lady Gaga cameo.
Hathaway doubles down on her support for Bad Bunny
Hathaway doubled down on her support for Bad Bunny's call for togetherness, saying she loves when people remind us that "unity comes about through love" and how important it is to look out for each other.