Entertainment

Anti-Terrorism Day: Bollywood movies that told a story beyond violence

While showing gore and violence is a common cinematic trope in terrorism-based movies, some films often tell a story beyond that. As we celebrate Anti-Terrorism Day today (it also marks the death anniversary of former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi), let us look at some Bollywood movies that were based on terrorism, but instead focused on other powerful angles such as love, courage, and wit.

In this article
Number 1

'A Wednesday!': The power of a common man

When two of Bollywood's finest thespians, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, star in a thriller movie, it's always bound to become a masterpiece. A Wednesday! questions the injustice faced by a common man, and showcases the extent one would go to prove violence and hatred is never the answer. Released in 2008, the movie is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that is realistic and yet power-packed.

Number 2

'Shahid': A brave man who died for justice

Based on a real-life story, Rajkummar Rao really put his heart and soul into becoming Shahid. While the National Award-winning movie has a lot of terrorism-related subject, it is a courtroom drama that portrayed the Indian criminal justice system like never before. Rao stars as Shahid, a man in jail, who studies law, and then comes out to defend those accused of terrorism.

Number 3

'Roja': A 1992 classic that still breaks our hearts

While the theme of Roja revolves around terrorism, the Mani Ratnam classic delves into subjects way deeper than that. Shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, the movie focuses on love and how far a wife can go to save her husband from the enemies. The highlight of Roja will always be the music, as it marked the debut of the legendary AR Rahman.

Number 4

'Wazir': A chess game of life and death

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, Wazir is about an ATS officer who loses his daughter to terrorists. However, his interaction with a disabled chess enthusiast changes his whole perception. The movie uses chess as a metaphor, juxtaposing the game to life and death. Fun fact: Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra wrote the Wazir screenplay for a Hollywood movie, with Dustin Hoffman as the lead.

