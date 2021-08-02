Netizens accuse composer Anu Malik of copying Israel's national anthem

Anu Malik was accused for apparently copying 'Mera Mulk' song from Israel's national anthem

Anu Malik has often been accused of lifting tunes from other compositions for his songs. This time, netizens slammed him for apparently copying the national anthem of Israel that sounded like a song he had composed for Diljale. The track in question is Mera Mulk Mera Desh. This came to the fore after gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won Olympic gold for Israel on Sunday.

The song was sung by Kumar Sanu, Aditya Narayan

This patriotic track from the 1996 movie, featuring Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre, was crooned by Kumar Sanu and Aditya Narayan. From the first paragraph itself, the music seemed copied from Israel's national anthem, Hatikvah. Several Twitter users made videos of both the tracks, to show the similarities. Even many YouTubers made vlogs about the same. He was mercilessly trolled by others too.

Spot the difference! This post has both the tracks

Netizens want to award Malik a 'gold medal' for plagiarism

While one user said, "Anu Malik made 1 billion people fool for complete 25 years and no one realized it," a few joked about giving him a "gold medal" for plagiarism. "It needs years or research and analysis to find out which country isn't going to win medals for years. Visionary man," another user said. The composer is yet to react on the claims.

Malik has apparently copied more than 20 songs

As mentioned before, Malik has been accused of copying music repeatedly. He has apparently plagiarized over 20 songs. Some prime examples are Dil Mera Churaya Kyun and Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar from Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), which are similar to Last Christmas (1984), by Wham!, a band comprising George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, and the theme song of The Godfather (1972), respectively.

Recently, he ruined his own composition in 'Hungama 2'

Recently, he returned as a composer for Hungama 2. While the other songs were mediocre, Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 was horrible. As the film marked Shilpa Shetty Kundra's comeback, makers decided to remake one of her hit songs. And they thought retaining Malik, composer of the original one, would be a big plus. Reality is the entire experiment failed, and that too miserably.

Many accused Malik of sexual harassment, including Alisha Chinai

Before this, the Indian Idol judge came under limelight after several women accused him of sexual assault during the #MeToo movement. Sona Mohapatra and Alisha Chinai slammed him for his predatory behavior. Chinai had also filed sexual harassment charges against Malik in late 90s.