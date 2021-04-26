Anupam Kher gets trolled for 'Aayega to Modi Hi' tweet

The Narendra Modi-led government is being slammed for administrative failure in dealing with the second wave of the pandemic.

However, veteran actor Anupam Kher feels that it is every citizen's responsibility to deal with the situation themselves.

He was replying to a tweet by a senior journalist.

In no time, social media erupted and Kher became the center of their wrath.

Exchange

Pandemic the 'biggest post-Partition crisis,' says Shekhar Gupta

Recently, ThePrint founder Shekhar Gupta recalled how living through the sixties was difficult, as he has "seen every crisis, incl 3 full wars, food shortages, calamities."

However, he called the pandemic the "biggest post-Partition crisis" and blamed the government for being "missing in action."

He said, "No control rooms to call, nobody accountable to reach. It's a governance rout."

That's when Kher reacted.

Retort

'Don't be worried. Aayega to Modi hi,' replied the actor

Penning in Hindi, Kher first mocked Gupta for exaggerating.

He then explained that the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global disaster.

"It is important to criticize the government. We should be hurt. But it is also our responsibility to deal with it," the senior actor noted.

In conclusion, the Hotel Mumbai star said, "Do not be worried. Aayega toh Modi hi!! Jai Ho."

Twitter Post

Reaction

'It's better that our spineless celebrities remain silent only'

Hailing the Prime Minister, when the country is grappling with low vaccine stocks and oxygen supply, understandably left many Twitter users upset.

One user wrote, "It's better that our spineless celebs remain silent only (sic)."

While another wrote that for Kher who gets "top-class medical treatment," "deaths of Indians are just statistics to defame Modi."

Users also mockingly grieved the death of Kher's soul.

Twitter Post

He was thrashed for hailing political parties during a calamity

COVID-19 scenario

Delhi joined other states in giving free vaccination

Now coming to the latest coronavirus updates, the Delhi government announced today that it will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18.

Addressing a press conference, CM Arvind Kejriwal said the government will be purchasing 1.34 crore vaccine doses to administer them to people.

Earlier, states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh had announced free COVID-19 vaccination.