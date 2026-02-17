Anupam Kher pays tribute to late Robert Duvall
Entertainment
Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt tribute to Hollywood legend Robert Duvall, who passed away on February 15 at age 95.
Kher praised Duvall's ability to draw viewers in with subtle, powerful performances, calling out his iconic roles in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now as unforgettable highlights.
'A masterclass in understatement'
Kher described Duvall's Oscar-winning turn in Tender Mercies and his work in The Apostle and Lonesome Dove as "A masterclass in understatement."
He admired how Duvall could hold your attention with even the smallest gestures.
Tributes from across the film world—including Al Pacino and Robert De Niro—reflect just how much of an impact Duvall made on cinema.