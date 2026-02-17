Anupam Kher pays tribute to late Robert Duvall

'A masterclass in understatement'

Kher described Duvall's Oscar-winning turn in Tender Mercies and his work in The Apostle and Lonesome Dove as "A masterclass in understatement."

He admired how Duvall could hold your attention with even the smallest gestures.

Tributes from across the film world—including Al Pacino and Robert De Niro—reflect just how much of an impact Duvall made on cinema.