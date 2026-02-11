Anupam Kher warns fans about fake Instagram profiles
Entertainment
Anupam Kher just gave everyone a heads-up: there are fake Instagram accounts pretending to be him, like "AnupamPKher30" and "AnupamKher30," using his photos and videos.
He's asking fans to ignore any follow requests from these imposters, saying clearly, "I don't have any such accounts."
'Don't fall for fakes'
In a video message, Kher explained that friends alerted him about these copycat profiles sending out follow requests with his pictures and clips.
He stressed that he only has one official Instagram account and urged people not to fall for the fakes.
Kher's other recent updates
Besides tackling scammers, Kher recently announced the launch of his acting school Actor Prepares in Delhi after 21 years.
He's also busy shooting the sequel to Khosla Ka Ghosla with Ranvir Shorey and others.