Anupam Kher warns fans about fake Instagram profiles
Feb 11, 2026

Anupam Kher just gave everyone a heads-up: there are fake Instagram accounts pretending to be him, like "AnupamPKher30" and "AnupamKher30," using his photos and videos.

He's asking fans to ignore any follow requests from these imposters, saying clearly, "I don't have any such accounts."