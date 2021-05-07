COVID-19: Anushka-Virat donates Rs. 2cr, plans to raise Rs. 7cr

May 07, 2021

The COVID-19 condition in the country has worsened in the past few months, and many known faces are finally coming out to provide aid.

Star couple, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, has now joined that list by donating Rs. 2 crore to a relief fund.

Sharing a video on social media earlier today, the pair also urged everyone to help.

They have started a campaign on a crowd-funding platform

Taking to their official social media handles, they announced about starting a fundraising campaign, titled #InThisTogether, on the crowd-funding platform Ketto.

In the adjoining clip, Sharma and Kohli said they were grateful to "all the people who are fighting to save India" but they also need help now.

"Let's all come together and help those around us in need of our support," wrote Kohli.

'I urge you all to join our movement,' said Kohli

The initiative has a deadline of seven days

The Pari actress shared the same clip, and said, "We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians."

The goal of the fundraiser is Rs. 7 crore and they have contributed Rs. 2 crore to the sum. The initiative has a seven-day deadline.

According to their posts, the donations through this drive will be directed to ACT Grants.

The beneficiary aims to tackle 'immediate shortage of oxygen supply'

The fundraiser page says that the beneficiary is "focused on tackling the immediate shortage of oxygen supply on a war footing."

Speaking on the campaign, Gayatri Yadav, the spokesperson of ACT Grants said, "On behalf of India's start-up ecosystem, ACT Grants is truly grateful to have them join this mission."

At the time of writing, Rs. 2.56 crore had been raised.

Similar initiative

Priyanka Chopra also launched #TogetherForIndia fundraiser earlier

Recently, actress Priyanka Chopra had also set up a fundraiser to help India battle COVID-19.

Working with GiveIndia, the global icon urged all of her online followers to donate, assuring that the amount will go "directly to healthcare physical infrastructure."

Chopra also mentioned that she and her husband Nick Jonas have contributed.

The #TogetherForIndia fundraiser has raised Rs. 6.6cr of its Rs. 7.3cr goal.