'Radhe' becomes Bollywood's first to stream live on Apple TV

Entertainment

Written by
Pallabi Chatterjee
Last updated on May 21, 2021, 02:21 pm
'Radhe' accessible in 65 countries, courtesy Apple TV deal

The makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are going all out and exploring every channel for revenue generation. The action movie led by Salman Khan has now tapped onto Apple TV (iTunes), becoming the first film from Bollywood to go live on that medium. Through this, the film will be available in 65 countries across continents such as Africa, Asia and Europe.

In this article
Deal

The film can now be watched in Belgium, Denmark, Canada

The Apple TV deal makes Radhe accessible for viewers in many countries including Belgium, Denmark, Canada, Fiji, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Mauritius, among others. Apart from this, the team is also planning to expand its reach and approach channels like Google Play, Singtel in Singapore, MyMoviesAfrica. This way the film can be viewed in more than 100 countries.

Channels

The Salman Khan actioner is relying heavily on other channels

To note, apart from ZEE5 on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD), Radhe is also airing on platforms such as Fibe TV & Optik TV in Canada, BoxOffice DStv in Africa and Flow on Demand in the Caribbean. This is the first time a Bollywood film, that too such a highly-anticipated and a big-budget one, is relying on other media and not just theatrical collections.

Reception

UAE proved to be the best friend of the movie

Produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production, Radhe released on May 13 on the occasion of Eid worldwide, and on May 17 in the UK. UAE contributed to the maximum earnings of the film, where it also stood at the numero uno spot in the opening weekend. Even Godzilla Vs Kong and Bad Boys For Life didn't get such grand welcome.

Fact

IMDb: 'Radhe' is Salman's worst-rated film, succeeds 'Race 3'

The film was watched by 4.2 million subscribers on its opening day, but after a week, it's losing steam. In India, it hit just three theaters that too in Tripura. But abroad, it released in nearly 40 nations like North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe, apart from UAE. Notably, Radhe is Salman's worst-rated film, as per IMDb, even succeeding Race 3.

