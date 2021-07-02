Home / News / Entertainment News / Amid scuffle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard welcomes baby
Entertainment

Amid scuffle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard welcomes baby

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 05:20 pm
Amid scuffle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard welcomes baby
Amber Heard is a mother! She welcomed baby Oonagh in April

Amber Heard is now a mother! She welcomed a daughter some months back, the Aquaman star announced earlier today. Revealing how she wanted to embrace motherhood on her "own terms," Heard said the child's name is Oonagh Paige Heard and she was born on April 8. Reports suggest that she was born through surrogacy. On professional front, she'll start shooting for Aquaman 2 soon.

In this article
Instagram Post

Heard surprised fans with the news on Friday

Post

'She's the beginning of the rest of my life'

Posting a picture with her daughter, the 35-year-old actress penned a long note on social media. Calling Oonagh "the beginning of the rest of my life," Heard revealed she had decided to have a child four years ago. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," she stressed.

Etymology

The child's name has sentiments attached to it

Notably, Oonagh was named Paige after Heard's late mother, who passed away in May 2020. Also, Oonagh is of Irish origin, and comes from the word "uan," which means "lamb." According to Irish folklore, Oonagh was the "queen of the fairies." It is usually pronounced as "Oona." Her birth has been Heard's "greatest wish come true," as per a source close to her.

Surrogacy

Heard wants to make women with fertility issues feel supported

Page Six quoted friends of the actress to report Heard opted for surrogacy after she was told she would never be able to carry her own baby. Heard was "grateful to the wonderful woman" who brought her daughter to the world, a source told the portal. She has been open about the process, as she wants to voice support for women with fertility issues.

Messy battle

Last week, Heard was thrashed by ex-husband Johnny Depp fans

The announcement comes almost five years after Heard's split from Johnny Depp. While Depp lost one lawsuit involving Heard last year, they are set for another legal battle soon. It's about a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece that Heard wrote. Recently, Heard was trolled by Depp's fans for not being removed from the Aquaman franchise, whereas Depp had to leave the Fantastic Beasts series.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Haseen Dillruba' review: The crime and mystery factor feels uninspiring

Latest News

Mercedes-AMG E 53, 63 S to debut on July 15

Auto

2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka beats Serrano, advances to fourth round

Sports

Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor selected to vote for Oscars 2022

Entertainment

India-specific OPPO Reno6 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

Technology

Amid row, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta denies meeting Suvendu Adhikari

Politics

Latest Entertainment News

'Haseen Dillruba' review: The crime and mystery factor feels uninspiring

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's 'Renegade' review: How anxiety can impede a relationship

Entertainment

Irrfan Khan's 'Dubai Return' to release at Bandra Film Festival

Entertainment

ED summons actress Yami Gautam in money laundering case

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas earns Rs. 3 crore per Instagram post?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'GoT'-actress Natalie Dormer reveals she became a mother this January

Entertainment

Man breaks into Johnny Depp's mansion, takes a shower

Entertainment

Johnny Depp's defamation case hearing against Amber Heard delayed again

Entertainment

Why 'paid Aquaman petitions' make Amber Heard's return more likely

Entertainment
Trending Topics