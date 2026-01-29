A.R. Rahman is now the face of DAC Developers

Rahman will lead campaigns on everything from digital to billboards, aiming to make DAC stand out for reliability and smart design. With over 110 projects finished since 2014 and about 3,000 happy customers, DAC is betting Rahman's star power will help them connect with even more aspiring homeowners and investors.

What's in it for Rahman?

Rahman says he believes in what DAC stands for: "The home is where all our dreams are born and live. ... I trust DAC Developers to build homes that are filled with harmony and happiness."

The company's managing director also called him a perfect fit for their values of innovation and integrity.