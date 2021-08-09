Is Kay Kay Menon leading next Raj and DK project?

Himmat Singh meets 'Family Man'?: Raj and DK announce they are working with Kay Kay Menon

Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj and DK) have given us an unforgettable spy in Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man. On the other hand, Kay Kay Menon was simply spectacular as Himmat Singh in Special Ops. What if these two creative forces came together? A recent social media upload from the director duo is hinting toward such collaboration and we can't keep calm!

This upload has effectively left us anticipating

Raj & DK 'are loving' working with the 'OG'

Without any preamble, the Go Goa Gone directors posted a picture with Menon on Twitter last evening. The senior actor can be seen wearing a casual tee and jeans, as he stands in the middle with his arms around the filmmakers. By the looks of it, they were posing on a production set. Their caption read, "We are loving, working with @kaykaymenon02, the OG!"

Menon wrapped up 'Special Ops 1.5' shoot recently

While Menon did not post anything, he did leave a comment on the update. It said, "So am I @rajndk.Absolute Delight!" Interestingly, Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra, who is a renowned casting director, also left emoticons on the post. Meanwhile, Menon had recently wrapped up the last leg of Special Ops 1.5 in Ukraine and retweeted several pictures from behind-the-scene fun.

Are Raj & DK shooting multiple projects simultaneously?

Given Menon is done with the Neeraj Pandey-directorial, he definitely has the time to fit in his next project. But the Stree makers were last known to have been shooting Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series Sunny. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays a crucial role in it, was recently snapped with them. So are Raj and DK simultaneously shooting projects or has Menon been cast in Sunny?

Raj and DK had welcomed the Tamil superstar on set

Netizens had a blast with the implications

Many hawk-eyed netizens also noticed the same and opined that Menon has been most likely roped in for a part in the web show. Although The Family Man is an Amazon Prime show and Menon stars in Hotstar's Special Ops, fans could not help but demand a cross-over. Many congratulated Raj & DK for signing up an actor of Menon's caliber.

Menon in a Raj-DK action thriller would be epic!

While nothing is confirmed at this point and Menon could be shooting for a cameo role, the prospect of him leading an action thriller by Raj & DK is exciting. Be it 99, The Family Man, A Gentleman, they have proved themselves in the genre.