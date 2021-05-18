Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez after five months of engagement

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 18, 2021, 11:58 am

Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony

American singer Ariana Grande got hitched over the weekend! Grande, 27, has married 25-year-old luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an 'intimate' ceremony at their home in California. To recall, the My Everything maker had announced her engagement in December 2020 by sharing a photo of her diamond and pearl ring on social media, with a caption, "forever n then some."

Wedding

Ceremony was intimate, less than 20 people attended it

Grande's representatives have confirmed the good news to PEOPLE. They said that the "beautiful" marriage ceremony that took place over the weekend was "tiny and intimate," and had less than 20 people in total, mainly family members. "They got married. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier (sic)," they added.

Relationship

The couple started dating right before the pandemic began

The couple started dating sometime in early 2020, right before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had kept their relationship pretty private for the most part. However, after their engagement, Grande became more open about displaying her love for Gomez (online). Like, last month she had shared their snap, and wrote, "my heart my person!!! thank u so much for being u."

Instagram Post

This is where Grande opened up a bit about Gomez

Groom

Who is Dalton Gomez? Know about him

Gomez isn't connected to the entertainment industry, per se. Raised in Southern California, he works in LA-based real estate company called Aaron Kirman Group. According to his bio, he deals in luxury real estate and is the sole buyers' agent for the group. Gomez made his first official public appearance with Grande in a music video collaboration with Justin Bieber called Stuck With U.

Split

Previous engagement and four years of Manchester bombing

Meanwhile, Grande was previously in a high-profile relationship with American comedian and actor Pete Davidson. They both got engaged in June 2018, but called it off months later. Separately, this week could also be a big trigger for Grande, as it will mark four years of the Manchester bombing, an incident in which a terrorist detonated a bomb at her concert killing 22 people.

Accolades

The global sensation has 22 Guinness Records to her name

Grande is a global superstar with two Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, and 22 Guinness World Records to her name. With 235 million Instagram followers, she is the second most-followed celebrity on the social media site and the first woman to achieve the milestone. Some of her chart-topping tracks include 7 Rings, Positions, Thank U, Next, and Side to Side.