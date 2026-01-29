Arijit Singh quits playback singing for creative freedom
Entertainment
Arijit Singh, one of Bollywood's most-loved voices, just announced he's stepping away from playback singing.
He shared the news on social media after dropping his latest track "Maatrubhumi" with Shreya Ghoshal.
Arijit thanked fans and called his journey "wonderful," marking the end of an era in film music.
Why does this matter?
Arijit said he's been thinking about this move for years, admitting, "I get bored pretty quick."
He wants more creative freedom than film music allows and is ready to focus on independent projects instead.
Even so, he's not leaving music behind—just shifting gears.