Arijit Singh's mother passes away, needed blood a fortnight ago

Shreya Mukherjee
May 20, 2021
Popular singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh (52) passed away yesterday, after suffering from a cerebral stroke. As per an official statement from the hospital, the situation was looking better once she had tested negative for COVID-19 on May 17, but she succumbed two days later. To recall, her condition came to fore earlier this month, when requests for blood donors were posted online.

She died at 11 pm yesterday after a cerebral stroke

The official note from the doctors read, "She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID-19, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) sic." Singh had been admitted to a hospital in South Kolkata last month, to seek treatment for COVID-19-related complications. Her mortal remains have been taken to their home in Murshidabad today morning, reported The Times of India.

Singh needed A- blood before, film fraternity had sought help

Singh had a rare blood group, and needed donors earlier this month. Actress Swastika Mukherjee and director Srijit Mukherji had shared messages requesting aid on social media. Help had reached her, as actor Anindya Chatterjee informed that one Prateek Jain had stepped up.

'Please don't overdo things just because you see my name'

Grateful for receiving prompt help, the Tum Hi Ho singer had penned a note on Facebook. The 34-year-old had requested everyone to not prioritize him because of his celebrity tag. "Please don't overdo things just because you see my name," he had written, adding that "we will not be able to elevate ourselves from this disaster" until "we learn to respect each individual."

Thursday saw fresh 3,800+ COVID-19 deaths; black fungus new epidemic

We must all adhere to what Singh had written, because the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our country. Thursday saw new 3,800 deaths, taking the total toll to 2,87,122. Toll figures from May alone suggest that India has reported over 75,000 deaths. To top that, the Center has asked all states today to declare black fungus an epidemic.

