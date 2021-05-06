Arijit Singh's mother hospitalized; Swastika Mukherjee, Srijit Mukherji request aid

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 07:41 pm

Popular singer Arijit Singh's mother has been hospitalized and currently needs blood, renowned Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee said today.

She is apparently battling COVID-19 related complications, said reports.

Requesting people to help the crooner's mother with blood donation, Mukherjee posted the urgent message on Instagram.

Soon, Bengali director Srijit Mukherji shared a similar message on his Twitter handle.

Singh hasn't made it official though.

SOS

She's admitted to AMRI and requires A- blood, says Swastika

According to the Dil Bechara actress, Singh's mother has been admitted to AMRI Hospital, Dhakuria, West Bengal, and requires A negative blood.

Her post further read, "Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS (sic)."

As soon as this got circulated, one Prateek Jain came forward to help.

He "donated plasma & platelets for arijit's mother," said actor Anindya Chatterjee.

Instagram Post

'Need the blood today,' her post read

'Begum Jaan' director shared a contact for interested donors

A few hours later, Srijit Mukherji shared the same news on Twitter.

Writing in Bengali, the post encouraged people who are available to donate on Friday to contact a person named Nitasha at 8017197476‌.

According to another Facebook post by Rupsha Dasgupta, the singer's mother has been in the hospital for a week now.

A community group was meeting her blood requirements till now.

Information

Group that was arranging her blood have exhausted their storage

The group called Bloodmates has exhausted its A- blood storage and hence the call for help.

In a separate post, the community group elaborated why they had to reveal the name of Singh to ask for help.

Written in Bengali, the Facebook update said since the required blood group was quite difficult to find, they had to use Singh's fame for a wider reach.

Solidarity

Earlier, several artists came together to raise funds for guitarist

The post added that the Tum Hi Ho singer gave his consent to use his name.

Earlier, a similar show of solidarity was seen in Bollywood when director Imtiaz Ali, musicians Amaal-Armaan Malik and others had come together to raise funds for guitarist Ankur Mukherjee.

Arijit Singh had donated Rs. 5 lakh to the Besabriyaan musician, who was in a COVID-19-induced coma.