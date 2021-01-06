Home / News / Entertainment News / Actor Arjun Rampal's sister summoned by NCB today
06 Jan 2021

Actor Arjun Rampal's sister summoned by NCB today

Actor Arjun Rampal's sister summoned by NCB today

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today in connection with the ongoing probe in a drugs case.

She was called to appear at the NCB office in Mumbai at 11 am today.

This comes a few weeks after the NCB grilled Arjun and his partner Gabriella Demetriades in this case.

Here are more details.

Never been on the wrong side of the law: Arjun

Amid the drug case, Arjun seemingly opened up about being questioned by the NCB. Reflecting on his learning from last year in a social media post shared on January 1, he stated that he has "never been on the wrong side of the law."

You can read Arjun's post here

Arjun has been questioned twice by NCB

The actor had appeared before the anti-drug agency in November and December last year.

In fact, NCB's officials had said that he might be called again due to a discrepancy in his statements.

The agency reportedly suspected that the doctor's prescription submitted by the actor for some psychiatric medicines found at his house during the raid was fake.

Arjun's residence was raided in November

The agency had raided the actor's residence on November 9 and seized some electronic gadgets.

Thereafter, his girlfriend Gabriella was questioned for around six hours.

Arjun and Gabriella were called by the NCB after the agency's officials discovered the involvement of the latter's brother Agisilaos Demetriades in the drug case.

The agency also found that he was in touch with several drug dealers.

Gabriella's brother was arrested by NCB in October

In October last year, Gabriella's brother Agisilaos was arrested by the agency after it allegedly recovered 0.8 grams of hashish from his hotel room. Agisilaos was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai on December 16.

How did the drug probe in Bollywood begin?

Following the untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 last year, the NCB started a probe into alleged drug abuse in the Hindi film industry.

Under the investigation, many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were questioned by the agency.

Sushant's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, among others were arrested by the agency.

