Actor Arjun Rampal's sister summoned by NCB today

Amid the drug case, Arjun seemingly opened up about being questioned by the NCB. Reflecting on his learning from last year in a social media post shared on January 1, he stated that he has "never been on the wrong side of the law."
Twitter Post
You can read Arjun's post here
Details
Arjun has been questioned twice by NCB
The actor had appeared before the anti-drug agency in November and December last year.
Thereafter, his girlfriend Gabriella was questioned for around six hours.
Arjun and Gabriella were called by the NCB after the agency's officials discovered the involvement of the latter's brother Agisilaos Demetriades in the drug case.
The agency also found that he was in touch with several drug dealers.
Information
Gabriella's brother was arrested by NCB in October
In October last year, Gabriella's brother Agisilaos was arrested by the agency after it allegedly recovered 0.8 grams of hashish from his hotel room. Agisilaos was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai on December 16.
Case
How did the drug probe in Bollywood begin?
Following the untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 last year, the NCB started a probe into alleged drug abuse in the Hindi film industry.
Under the investigation, many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were questioned by the agency.
Sushant's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, among others were arrested by the agency.