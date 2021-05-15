Home / News / Entertainment News / Armed Forces Day: Movies capturing the emotional upheaval of soldiers
Entertainment

Armed Forces Day: Movies capturing the emotional upheaval of soldiers

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on May 15, 2021, 12:30 pm
Armed Forces Day: Movies capturing the emotional upheaval of soldiers
Armed Forces Day: Movies that captured emotional side of soldiers

Bollywood has a multitude of movies inspired by the Armed Forces. While some capture the gore and bloodshed, others have portrayed the realities of war that go far beyond violence. As we celebrate Armed Forces Day on May 15 (the third Saturday of every May), let us look at some movies that perfectly depicted the emotional side of soldiers, while tugging at our heartstrings.

In this article
#1

'Border': This pathbreaking war movie hits the right spot

Border is one movie that not only captured a soldier's courage, but also touched upon their emotional side. It's rare to find a Bollywood movie that perfectly depicts the personal trauma of soldiers and their families, but Border hits the right spot. The way they wait for letters from their families, calm their desperate wives, cry when they see photos- every emotion is brilliant!

#2

'Tango Charlie': An underrated movie that deserves more love

Tango Charlie is a great example of the saying, 'Wars aren't just fought on the battlefields.' It takes you through the life of an innocent soldier, who gradually understands the grim realities of war. Starring Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol, it not only focused on battles, but also added a humane touch by showing how soldiers experience love and deal with family issues.

#3

'Prahaar: The Final Attack' - Real enemy lies within us

Nana Patekar as Major Chauhan steals the show in Prahaar. The 1991 classic paints a moving picture of a soldier realizing that enemies are not on the battlefield, but they reside within themselves. Chauhan's take on society and its harsh realities was an eye-opener for fans in the '90s. It also magnificently encapsulates the pain and frustration he goes through as an Army officer.

#4

'Uri': One of the best war movies in recent times

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike was a massive hit and one of the best Armed Forces movies in recent times. To recall, most fans cried along with the little girl who bid farewell to her father at his funeral. The scene captured grief and trauma in the Armed Forces like never before. Truly a goosebumps-inducing war movie. Jai Hind!

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Film body upset with Maharashtra halting vaccination for those under-44

Latest News

Shafali Verma earns maiden ODI, Test call-ups; Taniya, Shikha return

Sports

Delhi CM Kejriwal announces oxygen concentrator banks, home delivery

India

Tata Nexon EV leads electric car sales in April

Auto

England's IPL players likely to miss New Zealand Test series

Sports

Fully-vaccinated people should continue masking, physical distancing: AIIMS Director

India

Latest Entertainment News

'Skater Girl' to premiere on Netflix on June 11

Entertainment

Film body upset with Maharashtra halting vaccination for those under-44

Entertainment

Sushmita Sen was always phenomenal, even when she was 18

Entertainment

'Cinema Bandi' review: Its tragedy nudges, comedy makes you think

Entertainment

'Radhe' is Salman Khan's second-worst movie, with 2.1 IMDb rating

Entertainment
Trending Topics