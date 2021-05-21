Home / News / Entertainment News / Arnold Schwarzenegger to play a CIA operative in TV debut
Arnold Schwarzenegger to play a CIA operative in TV debut

May 21, 2021
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is all set to make his TV debut. He will play a CIA operative in an untitled Netflix spy adventure series. The veteran actor is also attached to the eight-episode series as an executive producer. The show will star Monica Barbaro as Schwarzenegger's daughter. Notably, she will be next seen in Top Gun: Maverick as well.

Interestingly, both father and daughter work for the CIA

Barbaro will also portray the role of a CIA agent, just like her TV father in the upcoming series. Oddly enough, they soon realize that both of them have been secretly working as CIA operatives for years. The father-daughter duo will then be forced to team up as partners, and they find out that they barely know anything about each other. Emotional thriller, anyone?

The series promises to offer a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action, and funny quips throughout. Nick Santora is the man behind this untitled Netflix show. He is renowned for being the showrunner of other series like Jack Reacher and The Fugitive. The globe-trotting drama was developed at Skydance TV, which also produced the hit Netflix sci-fi series, Altered Carbon.

Schwarzenegger has said that he is extremely excited to work with Santora and the entire team. "Fans from around the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they're going to get it. I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team (sic)," he said in a statement.

Schwarzenegger gained global recognition after the Terminator films, produced by the same company (Skydance) working on the untitled Netflix series. He won the title of Mr. Universe at 20 and subsequently won the Mr. Olympia contest seven times. He is still an eminent figure in bodybuilding. His current net worth stands at an impressive $400 million from films and various other investments.

