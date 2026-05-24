Aronofsky defends AI while del Toro rejects it at Cannes Entertainment May 24, 2026

Artificial intelligence was the hot topic at this year's Cannes Film Festival, with filmmakers openly divided on its place in cinema.

Darren Aronofsky spoke up for AI, saying it helps fix tricky production problems and can boost creativity, not replace it.

But others weren't convinced: Steven Soderbergh used a bit of AI in his John Lennon documentary (calling it a tool like CGI), while Guillermo del Toro said he would "rather die" than use AI in his films.