Aronofsky defends AI while del Toro rejects it at Cannes
Artificial intelligence was the hot topic at this year's Cannes Film Festival, with filmmakers openly divided on its place in cinema.
Darren Aronofsky spoke up for AI, saying it helps fix tricky production problems and can boost creativity, not replace it.
But others weren't convinced: Steven Soderbergh used a bit of AI in his John Lennon documentary (calling it a tool like CGI), while Guillermo del Toro said he would "rather die" than use AI in his films.
Moore at Cannes says humans needed
Jury member Demi Moore summed up the mood, admitting AI is probably here to stay but insisting that storytelling still needs a human touch.
Cannes does not allow fully AI-made films in competition, though some projects have used bits of the tech for things like voice tweaks.
The festival remains a space where people are figuring out how much room there should be for AI in movies.