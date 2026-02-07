'Article 370': J&K HC pauses criminal defamation case against filmmakers

Court noticed key legal steps were skipped

On December 30, 2025, filmmakers Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, director Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and B62 Studios were told to show up in court after Shah's complaint.

But just a day before their hearing, the High Court noticed that key legal steps were skipped—Shah's statements weren't recorded under oath as required.

Because of this procedural miss, the judge paused all proceedings for now and set February 7, 2026 as the next date to look at things again.