Scott C pays tribute to Keanu Reeves with 'Helpful Keanus'

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 09:00 pm

Credits: 'Helpful Keanus': Scott C's artwork of Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is a time-traveling star, who came a long way from a goofball teenager to a high-profile personality. Now, artist Scott C, a huge Reeves fan, has paid the ultimate tribute to the star with his artwork titled Helpful Keanus. It features nearly two dozen characters portrayed by Reeves in different movies. Helpful Keanus is available on The Scott C Shop for $30.

Artwork

Scott's artwork includes Reeves's characters from different movies

The 11"X14" artwork piece went to sale on July 21 at 1:00pm EST and will stay on until 11:00pm EST on July 25. Scott's site says, "This is a timed limited edition release," and won't be available once the sale ends tomorrow. Notably, one common thing in all of Reeves's characters in Scott's artwork is that each one of them is holding a puppy.

Description

Scott's 'Tiny Con' also has other magical pieces

Reeves rising high in Hollywood

Scott's artwork covers all of Reeves's big movies, like Speed, John Wick, Something's Gotta Give, The Replacements, Point Break, Johnny Mnemonic, and many others. Apart from this, Scott released many other artworks this weekend. He has his own "Tiny Con" with a bunch of different releases. There are Great Showdowns from Avengers: Endgame, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, and many more.

Struggle

Reeves struggled liked many; did plays in high school

Reeves was like any other aspiring actor who came to Hollywood with hope. Fortunately, he was among the many who got lucky. Like most actors, he started his career with plays. He did plays in high school and managed to get a professional manager for commercials. Erwin Stoff, who was also connected to Paul Aaron's entertainment company, was his manager back in high school.

Success

Reeves got his breakthrough in the year 1989

Reeves is looking forward to more Hollywood movies

Reeves got his first breakthrough with Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. And, since then the actor never looked back. He developed his interest in science fiction after working on Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey. He has marked Hollywood with phenomenal performances in The Matrix, Constantine, all chapters of John Wick, Toy Story 4, among others. Meanwhile, he has several upcoming projects in his kitty.