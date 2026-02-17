Arundhati Roy pulls out of Berlin fest over Wim Wenders
Arundhati Roy pulled out of the Berlin International Film Festival after jury president Wim Wenders said filmmakers should "stay out of politics" and avoid making movies that are too political.
Wenders argued that while films can change the world, focusing on politics turns filmmaking into a political act.
Roy's response to Wenders's statement
Roy, who was set to present a restored classic at Berlinale, called Wenders's remarks "jaw-dropping," saying it shuts down important conversations—especially when "is a way of shutting down a conversation about a crime against humanity even as it unfolds before us in real time,"
She questioned how anyone could ignore global crises and still claim art should avoid politics.
Festival director Tricia Tuttle's defense
Festival director Tricia Tuttle responded by defending filmmakers' right to engage with tough topics.
She pointed out that no filmmaker is really indifferent to suffering in places like Gaza or Sudan, highlighting how art and activism often go hand-in-hand.