Asha Negi to feature in Voot series 'Khwabon Ke Parindey'

Asha Negi is best known for her role as Purvi Deshmukh in 'Pavitra Rishta'

Actor Asha Negi is set to star in Khwabon Ke Parindey, a Voot drama series, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. Directed by Tapasvi Mehta, the show explores the journey of friendship, hope, and life of three friends through the picturesque landscape of Australia. Negi said she is thankful to the makers for giving her the opportunity to play a challenging character like Bindiya.

Change

Transition from television to web has been extremely refreshing: Asha

"My character of Bindiya on the show is this complete wild child, who believes in embracing life every single day," Astha said. "I enjoyed playing the role; although challenging, the transition of my portrayal of roles from television to web has been extremely refreshing," the 31-year-old actor, who became a household name with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, said in a statement.

Friendships

The show made Asha see her friends in new light

The experience of shooting for the show, Negi said, made her realize the importance of friends. "They are like your truth serum, who help you unravel your deepest secrets and fears and then help you get through it," she added. Negi was last seen in Anurag Basu's anthology film Ludo. Khwabon Ke Parindey is slated to start streaming from June 14.

Web series

'Baarish' marked Asha's entry into the digital world

Asha made her digital debut with the 2019 series Baarish. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show also featured Sharman Joshi and streamed on OTT platforms ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Later, due to COVID-19, the show was launched on Zee TV in March 2020, as other shows could not be aired due to the pandemic. The show ran for two seasons comprising 20 episodes each.