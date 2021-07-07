Home / News / Entertainment News / Film being made on Pinki Pramanik, thanks to Ashoke Pandit
Film being made on Pinki Pramanik, thanks to Ashoke Pandit

Shreya Mukherjee
Film being made on Pinki Pramanik, thanks to Ashoke Pandit
Movie on Pinki Pramanik is coming soon, main cast to be announced

Director/producer Ashoke Pandit announced that he has bagged the life rights of Asian Games gold medalist Pinki Pramanik. The 64-year-old will be making a film on the track-and-field athlete, to be written by Priyanka Ghatak. The cast and crew are going to be finalized soon. To recall, Pramanik was embroiled in a controversy in 2012, when she was accused of gender misrepresentation and rape.

'Excited to announce next project--riveting story of Pinki Pramanik'

Informing that it will be backed by his Ashoke Pandit Productions, the Tere Mere Sapne director said he was "excited" to announce his association with a "riveting story." In a separate statement, Pramanik's plight was shared. "Once a national pride, was reduced to a story of shame and humiliation in front of the same nation, she stood strong..till one day the truth was revealed."

Here is the official announcement

'It's high time mainstream cinema addresses issue of gender identity'

Pandit told a portal, "When my writer narrated the subject of Pinki Pramanik, that very moment I knew this story had to be made." "Imagine..one fine day Pinki, a woman was accused of being a man and branded a rapist," he noted, before adding this movie was much needed as "it is high time that mainstream cinema addresses the issue of gender identity."

Plot will trace her highs and lows between 2008-2012

Ghatak gave an insight into what will be included in the film. "The story scales her highs and lows between 2008 and 2012," she told ETimes. Citing how Pramanik was locked up in men's prison, the writer held "it defeats the purpose of Pride month and the talks around LGBTQIA+ issues." The sportsperson said she was happy to be considered for a biopic.

'I have always wanted people to know about my struggles'

"I'm thankful to the team for thinking of me. I've been out of the field for quite some time now and this is a great way to reconnect with people. Besides, I have always wanted people to know about my struggles," said the 35-year-old.

Pramanik had to undergo sex verification test in 2012

For the unversed, the 2006 Commonwealth Games silver-medalist was arrested in June 2012, after her partner accused her of being a male, who raped and tortured her repeatedly. Pramanik was in custody for 25 days and had to undergo sex verification tests. Calcutta HC cleared her of rape-charges in 2014, after which she resumed work in Eastern Railway. She also joined BJP last year.

