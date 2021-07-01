Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's debut novel to hit bookstores August 1

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for critically-acclaimed films like 'Nil Battey Sannata,' 'Bareilly Ki Barfi,' and 'Panga'

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Thursday announced that her debut novel Mapping Love will hit the bookstores on August 1 this year. The fiction book was initially set to be unveiled on May 21 but the director had pushed the launch to a later date, owing to the second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Writing

Enjoyed the process of writing the novel in solitude: Tiwari

The 41-year-old director, known for critically-acclaimed films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Panga, said she thoroughly enjoyed the process of writing her novel. "I am filled with unexplained emotions of stillness and nervousness, I discovered that I enjoyed the process of writing in solitude ever since I embarked upon this journey of writing my first ever novel," Tiwari stated.

Reaction

Can't wait to see readers' reaction to 'Mapping Love': Tiwari

"Until now, this story was just mine, but now the time has come to share it with the world. I've written it with all my heart putting each word to paper visualizing a world. I can't wait to see how my audience and readers react to Mapping Love," she added. The book will be published by Rupa Publications.

Next

Tiwari's next is SonyLIV's original series 'Faadu'

On the work front, Tiwari's next is SonyLIV's original series Faadu, an intense poetic love story between two different thinking characters. Tiwari said that Faadu has a story that she'd like to tell to the world. Faadu will be produced by Studio Next. Her 2020 short film Ghar Ki Murgi released on the same platform.

Information

Tiwari is also working on Narayana, Sudha Murthy biographical drama

The filmmaker is also working on a biographical drama film about the life story of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy. "It's not a movie, it's a life experience," she had said.