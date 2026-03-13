'Aspirants' S03 on Prime Video: How to watch, plot, cast

This time, the story jumps between Abhilash facing an investigation by Sandeep over alleged betrayal and his intense IAS prep days. Expect fresh drama with new characters like SK (Abhilash Thapliyal), Guri (Shivankit Singh Parihar), Deepa (Tengam Celine), Dhairya (Namita Dubey), and a new rival Pawan (Jatin Goswami).

Release details and regional availability

Season three is available in Hindi across 240+ countries on Prime Video.

It's rated U/A for mature themes and language, so younger viewers might want to watch with an adult.

Season three streams on Prime Video worldwide. In some regions it may be accessible via Prime Lite with an additional top-up or through other platform-specific arrangements.