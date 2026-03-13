'Aspirants' S03 on Prime Video: How to watch, plot, cast
Aspirants is back with Season three, now streaming on Prime Video from March 13, 2026.
The show picks up with UPSC hopefuls in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, starring Naveen Kasturia as Abhilash and Sunny Hinduja as Sandeep Bhaiya.
Plot of new season; other characters
This time, the story jumps between Abhilash facing an investigation by Sandeep over alleged betrayal and his intense IAS prep days.
Expect fresh drama with new characters like SK (Abhilash Thapliyal), Guri (Shivankit Singh Parihar), Deepa (Tengam Celine), Dhairya (Namita Dubey), and a new rival Pawan (Jatin Goswami).
Release details and regional availability
Season three is available in Hindi across 240+ countries on Prime Video.
It's rated U/A for mature themes and language, so younger viewers might want to watch with an adult.
Season three streams on Prime Video worldwide. In some regions it may be accessible via Prime Lite with an additional top-up or through other platform-specific arrangements.