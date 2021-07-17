'Asur-2' shoot begins, Arshad Warsi returns with another intriguing tale

Jul 17, 2021

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti to reprise their roles in 'Asur 2'

Voot will be back soon with the second season of its hit web series, Asur, starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. The Oni Sen-directorial has begun filming its first schedule and is planning for a December release. Also featuring Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Sharib Hashmi, and some fresh faces, this crime thriller is about one's struggle to choose between good and evil. Here's more.

Announcement was made with a picture of Warsi holding clapperboard

'Asur': One of the best things that happened to Warsi

Asur's first season impressed viewers with its intriguing tale, making them curious for more. Sharing his excitement, Warsi said, "As far as my career goes, Asur is one of the best things that has happened to me. It was my digital debut and with season 1 being a huge hit, I am very excited to see how people will respond to our new season."

Team set to take 'Asur 2' to the next level

Although Warsi is nervous, he feels it helps to "bring out the best in all of us." The entire team of Asur is set to take the second season to the next level. Sobti too is excited about the show and understands the high expectations viewers have from Asur 2 as he said, "The whole team is mentally and physically aligned to the goal."

'Asur 2' to be filmed in Manali, Varanasi, and Delhi

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Warsi and Sobti reprising their roles as Dhananjay Singh and Nikhil Nair in S02. The duo garnered appreciation for their performances in the last season. The first leg of shooting has kickstarted in Delhi; the series will reportedly be shot in Manali, Delhi, and Varanasi. Asur 2 is produced by Sejal Shah, Gaurav Shukla, and Bhavesh Mandalia.

Sobti won award at 25th Asian TV Awards for 'Asur'

Sen's S01 was a combination of mythology, science, and practicality infused in the genre of thriller and fiction. It was well-executed with talented actors. The 2020 series bagged several nominations at the 25th Asian TV Awards. While Warsi was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Sobti won a trophy for Best Actor in Supporting Role. Sen too bagged an award for Best Direction.