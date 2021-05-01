'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' turns six: Celebrating the MCU favorite

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 01, 2021, 07:52 pm

When Avengers: Age Of Ultron released in 2015, little did we know what to expect from the movie.

Avengers was a massive hit and many Marvel fans wondered if it'd be a worthy sequel to the first film.

However, upon its release, it was lapped up, making the venture the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time.

Today, we celebrate Avengers: Age of Ultron's sixth anniversary.

Storyline

For one, it was a perfectly set up sequel

Avengers: Age of Ultron had everything -- be it the action, drama, comedy, and even a villainous Ultron, taking on our favorite superheroes.

The story revolves around Tony Stark aka Iron Man, who creates a peacekeeping program known as Ultron.

However, things go awry, and the Avengers have to assemble once again to save the planet from a destructive and highly intelligent robot.

Cast details

A cast that will remain forever in our hearts

Like every Avengers movie, the cast involved some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

This included Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, James Spader, and Samuel L. Jackson, and others.

Thankfully, we got to see most of them again in action in the sequels, Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: Endgame.

Information

How 'Age of Ultron' became a prelude for 'Civil War'

To recall, Stark and Steve 'Cap' Rogers did not get along in the first movie.

However, we saw their friendship grow, although with cracks, in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Most fans could even sense the tension rising between the two superheroes as they worked together.

This was an important segue in MCU, as it became a prelude to the Captain America: Civil War movie.

Trivia

Did you know ScarJo was pregnant during the filming?

Apparently, Johansson was pregnant during filming, and hence most of her scenes had to be shot earlier.

In order to hide her bump, the studio had hired three stunt doubles, which was confusing to her co-actors, as they all looked alike.

Many of Johansson's scenes were also shot in CGI to hide her bulging belly.

Thank you MCU for this lovely outing!