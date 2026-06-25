Marvel is rereleasing 'Avengers: Endgame,' but there's a catch!

Upcoming film

Robert Downey Jr.'s much-anticipated return

The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is one of the most awaited global releases of the year. The film will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. His return has sparked a wave of online excitement among fans. Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the MCU, revealed that he was among the first to learn about Downey's return and immediately shared the news with his partner, Marvel's MJ, Zendaya.