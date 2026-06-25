Marvel is rereleasing 'Avengers: Endgame,' but there's a catch!
What's the story
Marvel Studios is amping up the excitement surrounding the release of Avengers: Doomsday by rereleasing Avengers: Endgame in theaters on September 25. The rerelease will be titled Avengers: Endgame Encore and is expected to feature a custom introduction and new footage related to Doomsday. This move aims to bridge the two films and enhance continuity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as revealed during Disney's presentation at CineEurope in Barcelona, Spain.
New initiative
Disney's Infinity Vision initiative
The rerelease of Avengers: Endgame will be a part of Disney's Infinity Vision initiative, which aims to promote traditional theatergoing without relying on premium formats like IMAX, Dolby Digital, or 4DX. Theaters certified under this program will have the exclusive right to screen Avengers: Endgame Encore. Disney reportedly received over 7,500 applications from theaters worldwide seeking Infinity Vision certification.
Upcoming film
Robert Downey Jr.'s much-anticipated return
The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is one of the most awaited global releases of the year. The film will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. His return has sparked a wave of online excitement among fans. Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the MCU, revealed that he was among the first to learn about Downey's return and immediately shared the news with his partner, Marvel's MJ, Zendaya.
Actor's perspective
'Avengers: Doomsday's cast
Avengers: Doomsday is hitting theaters globally on December 18, and clashing with another tentpole adventure, Dune 3. The latter has an exclusive IMAX clause, stopping Doomsday from acquiring any IMAX screens. Apart from those mentioned, the film will see Chris Evans return as Captain America, alongside known faces like Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Patrick Stewart (Professor Xavier), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.