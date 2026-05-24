Babu filming story driven song for Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' in Hyderabad

Underwater sequence wrapped on 'Varanasi'

Babu stars as Rudra, a rugged adventurer who time travels. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the villain Kumbha.

The crew just wrapped a visually stunning underwater sequence. Priyanka had earlier shared her excitement about an upcoming dance number (still to be shot), and with several big schedules done, the team is now focused on key scenes.