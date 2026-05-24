Babu filming story driven song for Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' in Hyderabad
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu is on set in Hyderabad filming a major song for SS Rajamouli's action-adventure Varanasi.
This isn't your typical dance number: it actually moves the story forward.
The team aims to finish shooting by August 2026, with the movie set to hit theaters on April 7, 2027.
Underwater sequence wrapped on 'Varanasi'
Babu stars as Rudra, a rugged adventurer who time travels. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the villain Kumbha.
The crew just wrapped a visually stunning underwater sequence. Priyanka had earlier shared her excitement about an upcoming dance number (still to be shot), and with several big schedules done, the team is now focused on key scenes.