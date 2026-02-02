Bad Bunny's Grammy speech ignites ICE protest

On stage, Bad Bunny declared, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," earning a long standing ovation. He continued, "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans." His message: hate only fuels more hate—but love is stronger.

Other artists join in

The protest didn't stop there. Billie Eilish, Jack Antonoff, and Kehlani all wore "ICE OUT" pins on the red carpet.

Backstage, Gloria Estefan said she was "very worried" about the state of the US expressing concerns about immigration raids and families being impacted.

Eilish summed up the mood with: "No one is illegal on stolen land" and a blunt "F*** ICE."