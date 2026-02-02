Bad Bunny's Grammy speech ignites ICE protest
Bad Bunny took home his fourth Grammy for Best Musica Urbana Album at the 68th Grammys, but it was his acceptance speech that got everyone talking.
Using the spotlight, he called out US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), joining voices across the country demanding change—including protesters rallying in Los Angeles that weekend.
Bad Bunny's speech
On stage, Bad Bunny declared, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," earning a long standing ovation.
He continued, "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans."
His message: hate only fuels more hate—but love is stronger.
Other artists join in
The protest didn't stop there. Billie Eilish, Jack Antonoff, and Kehlani all wore "ICE OUT" pins on the red carpet.
Backstage, Gloria Estefan said she was "very worried" about the state of the US expressing concerns about immigration raids and families being impacted.
Eilish summed up the mood with: "No one is illegal on stolen land" and a blunt "F*** ICE."