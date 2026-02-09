Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show: Highlights, controversies, more
Entertainment
Bad Bunny took center stage at Super Bowl LX on February 8, performing "NueVaYol" and "Baile Inolvidable" on a vibrant set inspired by his pink La Casita.
The show was packed with energy, bilingual messages, and surprise appearances from Lady Gaga and Cardi B—all spotlighting unity between the US and Puerto Rico.
'Together We Are America'
Instead of diving into political statements as many expected, Bad Bunny kept things positive.
Messages like "Together We Are America" and "The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love" set the tone for togetherness and cultural pride.
His performance pushed past pre-show controversy about a Spanish-language headliner, choosing connection over confrontation.