Badshah's arrest ordered over 'obscene' song 'Tateeree'
Rapper Badshah is facing serious trouble after the Haryana State Commission for Women ordered his arrest and passport seizure over his Haryanvi track "Tateeree."
The commission says the song uses obscene language and objectifies women, and is also pushing for a nationwide ban on all his shows.
Badshah's response to controversy
Badshah was supposed to appear before the commission on March 13 but didn't show up, so police have launched a search for him.
FIRs were filed in Panchkula and Jind after complaints about the song's explicit lyrics and video, which features minor girls in school uniforms leaving their studies.
In response, Badshah apologized on Instagram, called himself a proud Haryanvi, and took down the video from YouTube (which had garnered millions of views).
His lawyer claims he wasn't properly served with summons, but authorities are moving ahead with action.