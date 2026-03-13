Badshah's arrest ordered over 'obscene' song 'Tateeree'

Badshah's response to controversy

Badshah was supposed to appear before the commission on March 13 but didn't show up, so police have launched a search for him.

FIRs were filed in Panchkula and Jind after complaints about the song's explicit lyrics and video, which features minor girls in school uniforms leaving their studies.

In response, Badshah apologized on Instagram, called himself a proud Haryanvi, and took down the video from YouTube (which had garnered millions of views).

His lawyer claims he wasn't properly served with summons, but authorities are moving ahead with action.