Bajpayee leads 'Governor' on 1990 oil crisis June 12 2026

'Governor' teaser shows tense visuals

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and presented by Sunshine Pictures and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film features Bajpayee as RBI governor racing to save the country from financial disaster.

The teaser drops tense visuals and strong dialogues that promise a gripping story.

Music is by Amit Trivedi with lyrics from Javed Akhtar, and the film aims to spotlight a defining chapter in India's economic history.