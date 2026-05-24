Bajpayee leads 'Governor' on 1990 oil crisis June 12 2026
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee stars in Governor, a new film inspired by India's oil crisis in 1990.
The movie draws parallels to today's West Asia conflict and shows how India fought to avoid bankruptcy during tough times.
Mark your calendar: Governor lands in cinemas on June 12, 2026.
'Governor' teaser shows tense visuals
Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and presented by Sunshine Pictures and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film features Bajpayee as RBI governor racing to save the country from financial disaster.
The teaser drops tense visuals and strong dialogues that promise a gripping story.
Music is by Amit Trivedi with lyrics from Javed Akhtar, and the film aims to spotlight a defining chapter in India's economic history.