Bajpayee's 'Governor' gets UA 13+ from CBFC with cuts
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee's new film Governor just got a UA 13+ certificate from the CBFC, meaning it's good for teens but younger kids should have parental guidance.
The movie arrives June 12, and the board made some cuts (though they haven't shared what was changed).
Mandlekar directs 'Governor' with 1990s pricing
Governor is set in the middle of India's dramatic 1990 financial crisis, with Bajpayee playing a governor facing tough choices as the country deals with economic chaos.
Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film features music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics from Javed Akhtar.
For some extra nostalgia, tickets will be priced like they were in the 1990s — a fun throwback for moviegoers!