Bajpayee's 'Governor' gets UA 13+ from CBFC with cuts

Mandlekar directs 'Governor' with 1990s pricing

Governor is set in the middle of India's dramatic 1990 financial crisis, with Bajpayee playing a governor facing tough choices as the country deals with economic chaos.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film features music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics from Javed Akhtar.

For some extra nostalgia, tickets will be priced like they were in the 1990s — a fun throwback for moviegoers!