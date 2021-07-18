KV Vijayendra Prasad confirms working on 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' story

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 07:26 pm

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' story is being written currently, informs KV Vijayendra Prasad

Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is considered to be one of the leading milestones in not only Salman Khan's career but also modern Hindi cinema. While it completed six years on Saturday, the writer of the film, KV Vijayendra Prasad, gave some good news recently. The veteran writer confirmed he was working on a story for the sequel to the 2015 film.

Details

Prasad looking for 'proper vehicle to carry story forward'

When contacted by Pinkvilla, the Baahubali writer informed the portal that he actually had an idea and was "trying to crack" it. "Sometime back, I told Salman the idea, and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materializes," he added. He also revealed Khan's reaction to the plan.

Quote

Khan is 'excited' with the prospect of sequel

"When I met him (Khan) casually, I told him about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it's a good idea," said the screenwriter. The 2015 drama went on to earn over Rs 300 crore at the box office. Prasad had also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Story for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Hence, expectations for the sequel are super high.

Information

First part: Kabir Khan highlighted boundaries within the nation

To give a refresher, the 2015 movie traced the story of an ardent Hanuman devotee, Pawan (Khan), who illegally crosses the border to reunite a six-year-old Pakistani girl, Munni (Harshaali Malhotra), with her family. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan also had important roles. Director Kabir Khan stressed he highlighted boundaries prevalent within the country, on the basis of religions/castes, more than Indo-Pak differences.

Work

Khan currently has 'Tiger 3,' 'Bhaijaan' in pipeline

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a charmer even in China. It had raked in Rs. 201.71 crore by the end of its second week there, after being released in March 2018. Until makers choose a worthy sequel script, Khan has several releases lined up. The actor was recently reported to have resumed Tiger 3 shoot. Also, he's going to arrive as Bhaijaan next year on Diwali.