Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Balika Vadhu 2' promo announces show will release next month
Entertainment

'Balika Vadhu 2' promo announces show will release next month

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 07:14 pm
'Balika Vadhu 2' promo announces show will release next month
'Balika Vadhu 2' will premiere on Colors TV from August 9 at 8 pm.

Good news for Balika Vadhu fans! Makers have released a new promo, in which you get to see the new Anandi, Shreya Patel, along with other characters. Colors TV unveiled the teaser and premiere date today on its social media handle. Releasing from August 9, the show deals with the social evils of child marriage, which is still practiced in some parts of India.

In this article
Promo

Marriage is fixed as soon as the girl is born

In the promo, a woman is about to give birth, as a man outside the room, apparently her brother-in-law, says that this time it should be a girl. A lady then brings the newborn outside, saying, a daughter is born, while that man holds her and says, "Bahu paida hui hai" (daughter-in-law is born). He names the child Anandi and everyone is seen celebrating.

Background

Voiceover in the background explains the scene perfectly

As the newborn is named, the next scene shows Patel as Anandi twirling with a dupatta and smiling adorably. In the background, a voiceover explains the promo perfectly. It says, "Little Anandi had to suffer the curse of social evil like child marriage in her mother's womb. And to finish such practices, the new Balika Vadhu has arrived." It will premiere at 8 pm.

Instagram Post

Watch the promo here

First Teaser

The promo released earlier had shown a toddler Anandi

Earlier last month, makers had released another promo, where a toddler is seen portraying Anandi. In it, her mother is shown talking about her child's beauty and then, she says that now she has to find a "nanha sa rajkumar" (young prince) for her. The same voiceover can be heard in the background, while the next scene shows the child in a wedding attire.

Cast

'Baal Veer' fame Vansh Sayani is the new Jagya

Till now, the promos have shown only Anandi, but not the new Jagya. This time, Jagdish will be played by Baal Veer-fame Vansh Sayani. Other actors include Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi and Supriya Shukla. The filming of Balika Vadhu 2 began last month in Rajasthan. To recall, Avinash Mukherjee and Avika Gor were the lead actors in the original.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
In age of tasteless remakes, 'Hanjugam' feels like a blessing

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan shares first promo clip of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-13'

Entertainment

Karnataka CM's exit likely? BJP chief's 'leaked' audio hints change

Politics

'John Wick-4': What we know so far about this actioner?

Entertainment

England vs India: Rahul to keep wicket in warm-up game

Sports

Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Royal London Cup

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

'Ardh': Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut alongside Hiten Tejwani, Rajpal Yadav

Entertainment

'Aankh Micholi': Motion poster introduces characters in an 'eye-conic' style

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan to recite poem for 'Chehre'

Entertainment

Esha Deol-produced 'Ek Duaa' is about equal-love for girl child

Entertainment

Baby number two on the way for Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi!

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'MasterChef Tamil': The host, streaming date and other details, revealed

Entertainment

Meet the new, cute Anandi in 'Balika Vadhu 2' teaser

Entertainment

'Balika Vadhu 2' gets its Jagya and Anandi; begins shoot

Entertainment

'Balika Vadhu' Season 2 to have a completely new cast?

Entertainment

Colors TV News

Colors drops promo teaser for Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture'

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh to make TV debut with 'The Big Picture'

Entertainment

Rohit Shetty wraps up 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 11

Entertainment

Priyal Mahajan addresses 25-year age gap with 'Molkki' co-star

Entertainment

COVID-19: 'Bigg Boss Kannada' canceled mid-way, fans announce winner

Entertainment
Trending Topics