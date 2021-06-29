Home / News / Entertainment News / Meet the new, cute Anandi in 'Balika Vadhu 2' teaser
Meet the new, cute Anandi in 'Balika Vadhu 2' teaser

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Jun 29, 2021
Meet the new, cute Anandi in 'Balika Vadhu 2' teaser
Colors is reopening discourse on child marriage with 'Balika Vadhu 2'

Balika Vadhu on Colors TV had poignantly brought attention to the prevalent issue of child marriage in India, when it released in 2008. The show also probably became the most popular title for the channel. Its makers are now gearing up for a season two. To give us a flavor, the first teaser of Balika Vadhu 2 was dropped recently. Let's explore.

In this article
Teaser

We see a toddler about to be married off

The 32-second-long clip opens with a toddler walking with the help of a walker. Her mother coddles her and says they will now have to look for a "nanha sa rajkumar" for her. A voice-over in the background informs that the ill practice of child marriage is still rampant in many parts of the country. The next shot has the child wearing wedding attire.

Twitter Post

Colors is yet to announce a launch date

Expectation

New Anandi is here to eradicate this social evil

The video concludes with the words: "Isko mitaane ke liye janm liya hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu ne [A new Anandi, a new Balika Vadhu have taken birth to eradicate this social evil]." We understand this child will be the next Anandi, and like her, she will fight child marriage and its complications after being a victim of child marriage herself.

Information

Set in modern times, 'will address changing societal norms'

Makers had earlier shared that the second installment will only have the "soul of the project" close to the original. The newer version will be set in modern times and it will "address the changing societal norms and how it affects the younger generation." As per recent reports, child actors Vansh Sayani and Shreya Patel will be the lead actors this time.

Details

After completing schedule in Rajasthan, team to shoot in Mumbai

The team reportedly began shooting last week in Rajasthan, and they are likely to shift base to Mumbai soon. A set has been already constructed. Colors TV has apparently decided to go on with a completely new cast. Actors Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi, and Supriya Shukla have been roped in. Here's waiting for a nuanced portrayal again.

