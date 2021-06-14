Home / News / Entertainment News / Bangladeshi actress alleges rape, murder attempt by businessman
Entertainment

Bangladeshi actress alleges rape, murder attempt by businessman

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 12:11 pm
Bangladeshi actress alleges rape, murder attempt by businessman
Pori Moni sought justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Facebook post

Prominent Bangladeshi film actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, has sought justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Facebook post alleging that a businessman attempted to rape and murder her at a Dhaka club. She held a media briefing on Sunday night and accused businessman Nasir U Mahmood, entertainment and cultural affairs secretary, Dhaka Boat Club, of assaulting her, bdnews24 reported.

In this article
Assault

Nasir allegedly assaulted her at a club four days ago

However, she had made the allegations before the media briefing in a Facebook post, without naming the suspect. The 28-year-old actress alleged that Nasir assaulted her at the club in Dhaka's Uttara four days ago. The businessman could not be reached immediately for comments, the news website said. A founding member of the Dhaka Boat Club, Nasir is involved with the real estate business.

Justice

Failed to get justice from law enforcement agencies: Pori Moni

Calling Prime Minister Hasina "mother," the actress in her Facebook post also claimed that she sought help from law enforcement agencies but failed to get justice. "Where will I seek justice? I couldn't find it in the last four days. Everyone listens to the details and never follows through," she said in the post in Bangla.

Police

Pori Moni entered industry in 2015, shot to fame quickly

"I'm a girl, I'm an actor, but before that, I'm a human being. I can't remain silent," she wrote. Meanwhile, Sohel Rana, an Assistant IGP, said the police will take action when the actress contacts them. Pori Moni rose to fame fast after joining the movie industry in 2015. She has played the lead female role in two dozen Bangladeshi movies.

Information

She was named in 'Forbes Asia 100 Digital Stars' list

Some of her notable films include Aro Bhalobashbo Tomay, Rokto, Pure Jay Mon, and Swapnajaal. Forbes magazine last year had named her as one of the 100 Digital Stars of Asia.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tribute to Sushant: One year of losing and missing him

Latest News

2021 Force Gurkha SUV teased in India; launch imminent

Auto

Realme to launch Narzo 30 smartphones in India this month

Science

5 LJP MPs rally against Chirag Paswan, support uncle Pashupati

Politics

Coronavirus: India records lowest single-day spike in 74 days

India

Benefits worth Rs. 3 lakh on Mahindra cars in India

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

Tribute to Sushant: One year of losing and missing him

Entertainment

Times when Rakhi Sawant and bizarre went hand-in-hand

Entertainment

After trending #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan, netizens want these actresses to play Sita

Entertainment

'Sunflower' review: Sunil Grover leads the thoroughly enjoyable dark comedy

Entertainment

Five HBO shows we would like to watch in India

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics