Bangladeshi actress alleges rape, murder attempt by businessman

Pori Moni sought justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Facebook post

Prominent Bangladeshi film actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, has sought justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Facebook post alleging that a businessman attempted to rape and murder her at a Dhaka club. She held a media briefing on Sunday night and accused businessman Nasir U Mahmood, entertainment and cultural affairs secretary, Dhaka Boat Club, of assaulting her, bdnews24 reported.

Assault

Nasir allegedly assaulted her at a club four days ago

However, she had made the allegations before the media briefing in a Facebook post, without naming the suspect. The 28-year-old actress alleged that Nasir assaulted her at the club in Dhaka's Uttara four days ago. The businessman could not be reached immediately for comments, the news website said. A founding member of the Dhaka Boat Club, Nasir is involved with the real estate business.

Justice

Failed to get justice from law enforcement agencies: Pori Moni

Calling Prime Minister Hasina "mother," the actress in her Facebook post also claimed that she sought help from law enforcement agencies but failed to get justice. "Where will I seek justice? I couldn't find it in the last four days. Everyone listens to the details and never follows through," she said in the post in Bangla.

Police

Pori Moni entered industry in 2015, shot to fame quickly

"I'm a girl, I'm an actor, but before that, I'm a human being. I can't remain silent," she wrote. Meanwhile, Sohel Rana, an Assistant IGP, said the police will take action when the actress contacts them. Pori Moni rose to fame fast after joining the movie industry in 2015. She has played the lead female role in two dozen Bangladeshi movies.

Information

She was named in 'Forbes Asia 100 Digital Stars' list

Some of her notable films include Aro Bhalobashbo Tomay, Rokto, Pure Jay Mon, and Swapnajaal. Forbes magazine last year had named her as one of the 100 Digital Stars of Asia.