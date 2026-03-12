Barbra Streisand to receive Cannes Film Festival's honorary 'Palme d'Or'

Streisand's directorial debut started with her determination to adapt Yentl, a project studios turned down for 15 years over doubts about her age and its appeal. It was approved by the studio in 1981, with principal photography beginning in April 1982, after the project was reimagined as a musical starring Streisand in the lead role; Streisand later engaged composer Michel Legrand to write the score.

Why it matters

Yentl premiered in November 1983 (limited release) and became a box-office success following its 1983-84 release, and its music won an Academy Award (for its adapted/original song score).

This Cannes honor highlights Streisand's trailblazing role as a female director and celebrates how she stuck with her vision despite all the pushback, something that still feels relevant for anyone chasing their own creative goals.