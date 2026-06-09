Basu to release 'Selecao on Song' Brazil tribute June 11
Entertainment
With FIFA World Cup 2026 around the corner, percussionist and filmmaker Abhishek Basu is set to release Selecao On Song, a lively tribute to Brazil's national football team.
The track, co-created with the late Chandrachur Mukherjee, mixes Latin American rhythms, Indian beats, and global sounds.
It lands on all major streaming platforms on June 11.
Basu hopes anthem unites fans globally
Basu calls music and football "Music and football both have the power to unite people beyond borders, language and culture." hoping this anthem connects fans everywhere.
He also sees it as a way to honor both Brazil's legendary football spirit and Mukherjee's artistic legacy, blending Brazilian energy with Bengali musical roots for something fresh and cross-cultural.