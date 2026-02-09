'Battle of Galwan' starring Salman Khan gets new release date
Entertainment
Salman Khan's war drama, Battle of Galwan, may be postponed from April to August 14, 2026—just in time for Independence Day vibes.
The team hopes the new date will resonate with the patriotic mood around August 15.
Reshoot, editing, and defense ministry screening are upcoming tasks
A one-week reshoot kicks off this Monday at Mumbai's Golden Tobacco Factory.
Once that wraps up by February-end, the film heads into editing and a required Ministry of Defence screening to keep things authentic.
Meanwhile, here's what the film is about
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films, Battle of Galwan tells the story of Indian soldiers facing Chinese troops in intense hand-to-hand combat during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Alongside Khan, Chitrangada Singh also plays a major role.