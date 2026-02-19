'Before box office verdict...': Vishal Bhardwaj's note on 'O'Romeo'
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj took to Instagram to share a pre-release note about his new movie, O'Romeo, before critics spoke and before the box office delivered its verdict.
He shared, "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film," and thanked his team for their hard work.
This is what he said
Bhardwaj said O'Romeo let him explore his own feelings about love and violence, admitting that society's hatred and injustice often leave him feeling powerless.
He added that he channels those emotions into his art: "In 'O'Romeo,' through my protagonist, I slash throats, split skulls and blow the brains of the monsters I cannot confront in real life."
'O'Romeo': Box office collection and reviews
O'Romeo marks Bhardwaj's fourth team-up with Shahid Kapoor; no development timeframe was stated in the source article.
The film dropped last Friday but has split opinions among viewers and critics.