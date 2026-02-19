'Before box office verdict...': Vishal Bhardwaj's note on 'O'Romeo' Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj took to Instagram to share a pre-release note about his new movie, O'Romeo, before critics spoke and before the box office delivered its verdict.

He shared, "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film," and thanked his team for their hard work.