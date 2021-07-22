Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Behind The Attraction' review: One-day ticket to the Disneyland world
'Behind The Attraction' review: One-day ticket to the Disneyland world

Anamika Bharti
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 02:48 pm
'Behind The Attraction' review: One-day ticket to the Disneyland world
'Behind The Attraction' gets 4 out of 5 stars

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss produced Disney+'s Behind The Attraction is a 10-episode-long TV show. Among which, five were released on July 21, and five are left to drop somewhere in the future. Disney, for the first time, has given such wide access look to the inside of their theme parks. A possible Jungle Cruise promotional trick? Here's our review.

Details

First five episodes are madcap, waiting for other five

Brewster adds the perfect narration to the show

The episodes range between 30 minutes to one hour-long, and cover Jungle Cruise, The Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Space Mountains. Behind The Attraction is much more than just a documentary. I would rather call it an entertaining, fluffy, and family watch. Paget Brewster keeps the show alive with her narration, firing jokes along with the facts.

Spoilers

'Behind The Attraction' spills bunch of untold stories

Disney's theme park attraction

George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, had visited Disneyland on its second opening day in 1956. And, it was he and the company who came up with the idea of Star Tours and Rebel Spy. Did you know the original idea of Terror of Tower was meant to be a real hotel with guests sleeping around the ride?

Controversy

Disney isn't yet ready to talk about many things

But, Disney didn't show any controversial facts. Like, it doesn't speak of the fact that Disneyland visitors throw ash of their loves ones on Haunted Mansion's track. Moreover, Hall of Presidents, an upcoming episode, won't showcase Disneyland's tiff with Donald Trump that happened before the 2017 elections. Instead, Behind The Attraction lays focus in commercializing Star Wars and the coming movie, Jungle Cruise.

Verdict

Perfect blend of fantasy facts, gets 4 stars (till now)

Haunted Mansion is the most attractive yet scary park

Despite speculations, the Disney+ show is not similar to The Imagineering Story. Overall, the TV show is engaging and fascinating for both, who have and who haven't visited Disneyland. It would have been a bit more interesting had episodes released weekly or on a daily basis. For now, it's more like a one-day ticket. Verdict: 4 stars (extra half points for Brewster's narration).

Did Raj Kundra bribe Crime Branch officers to evade arrest?

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

