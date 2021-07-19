Benedict Cumberbatch birthday special: Remember his quirky 'forthcoming wedding' announcement?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 12:06 pm

On Benedict Cumberbatch's birthday, let's recall his unique engagement announcement

Our Doctor Strange rings in his birthday today! But our focus in this article will be Benedict Cumberbatch's personal life, which he has so skilfully guarded. The only evidence we have of his time with his lovely wife, actress Sophie Hunter, are some video compilations. In fact, we learned about her only when they startled us with their unique engagement/wedding announcement in 2014.

What happened

Internet had gone into frenzy on witnessing print media's victory

Sending shockwaves across the internet, Cumberbatch and Hunter had announced their union via a newspaper in November of 2014. On page 57 of England's The Times, the couple had printed a small notice, as reported by BBC. The classified page concerning marriages, deaths, and other occasions had also announced the "forthcoming marriage" of the celebrity pair, who had publicly appeared together only months ago.

Details

Read the entire classified ad printed in 'The Times' here!

The mind-boggling notice read, "Mr. B.T. Cumberbatch and Miss S.I. Hunter: The engagement is announced between Benedict, son of Wanda and Timothy Cumberbatch of London, and Sophie, daughter of Katherine Hunter of Edinburgh and Charles Hunter of London." That's it! That was the entirety of the announcement. The modest ad about the engagement was genuine, as was confirmed by the Imitation Game actor's representative.

Looking back

True romantics, the couple got married on Valentine's Day

Reportedly, Cumberbatch had visited Hunter's mother in Edinburgh asking for her permission to propose to her daughter. Such old-school! After the proposal got Hunter's stamp, they made the public announcement, and got married three months after that, on Valentine's Day, 2015. The actor and the opera director had exchanged their vows at an intimate ceremony on the Isle of Wight in the English Channel.

Story

Met in 2009, the pair only started dating in 2013

Going back to the roots, the two met while acting together in Burlesque Fairytales at London theater in 2009. However, both of them were dating others at that point, and reportedly, did not get romantically involved until years later, in 2013. But once they did, it was "magical" all along! Now in 2021, they are still going strong, along with their three children.