2021 Billboard Music Awards: Here are the best moments
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) concluded in Los Angeles today. Artists like The Weeknd, Drake, BTS, and Bad Bunny won the top honors. Apart from celebrating the biggest names in the music industry, it also brought us many memorable (at times crazy) moments, like Drake bringing his son Adonis to Pink performing a duet with daughter Willow. Let's celebrate some remarkable ones.
- 2021 BBMAs was in-person, had regular folks comprising the crowd
- PDA alert: When MGK's black tongue touched Megan Fox's
- Drake's son Adonis appears on stage in emotional moment
- Pink's 9-year-old daughter Willow performs an aerial ballet
- BTS performed their single 'Butter' for the first time
- Priyanka Chopra donned a Dolce & Gabbana sheer nude dress
2021 BBMAs was in-person, had regular folks comprising the crowd
Much of the award ceremony was in-person, with nearly 500 to 600 attendees bopping to incredible musical performances, while following the COVID-19 safety protocols. To recall, the Golden Globes invited many healthcare workers as part of the audience, whereas the Grammys and the Academy Awards had kept the invitations limited to industry folks. However, the 2021 BBMAs ensured that regular fans could also attend.
PDA alert: When MGK's black tongue touched Megan Fox's
New lovebirds in town, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Megan Fox, set the red carpet afire with their PDA. MGK wore an open black suit, with his tongue painted black too. The couple even touched tongues for a brief while. Fox's black cut-out dress, reminiscent of a crisscrossed one-piece swimsuit paired with a sheer skirt by French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, stole the show.
Drake's son Adonis appears on stage in emotional moment
Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of BBMAs, made everyone emotional as he showed up on stage with his three-year-old son Adonis to accept the Artist of the Decade award. He was also joined on stage by his mother, Sandi Graham, father Dennis Graham, and a few other friends. "I'm really self-conscious about my music," he said, while accepting the award.
Pink's 9-year-old daughter Willow performs an aerial ballet
Pop singer Pink, a known gymnast, also included her child in her stunning performance. Her daughter Willow, 9, did an aerial ballet to a song they had recently released, Cover Me in Sunshine. BBMAs also honored Pink with the Icon Award. Upon receiving it, she gushed, "I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Janet Jackson, and Stevie Wonder."
BTS performed their single 'Butter' for the first time
BTS, who haven't left South Korea since the pandemic hit, performed their hit song Butter from their homeland. The set designers did an outstanding job, creating a spatial version of the BBMAs red carpet, and the group's choreography made it shine even more. To note, the K-pop boy band won the Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song, and Social Artist awards.
Priyanka Chopra donned a Dolce & Gabbana sheer nude dress
Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned a lot of heads on the red carpet with her gorgeous outfit. She wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress from their fall 2007 collection styled with their signature corset-style belt. The sheer nude dress worn by the actress was adorned with crystals all over. It had an exaggerated plunging neckline as well as a risque thigh-high slit.