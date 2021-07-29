Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk 'stable,' asks for privacy
'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk 'stable,' asks for privacy

Anamika Bharti
Pallabi Chatterjee
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 04:36 pm
Bob Odenkirk, who collapsed on Tuesday while shooting, is 'on the rebound'

Bob Odenkirk is thankfully in "stable condition," and undergoing treatment, said his personal representative. The Better Call Saul star suddenly collapsed on its sets on Tuesday, while shooting for the show in New Mexico, leaving all flustered. His rep said that the incident was "heart-related," but now the 58-year-old is in recovery. His Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston sent him "positive thoughts and prayers."

'The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone'

Odenkirk's representative, on behalf of the entire family, also thanked the doctors and nurses for taking best care of the star. He further mentions how grateful the family is to the cast, crew, and producers "who have stayed by his side." "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time."

Several of his co-stars sent him good wishes

Odenkirk and his family: Wife and two children

The actor's son Nate recently tweeted, "He's going to be okay." Also, Better Call Saul's Michael McKean sent "positive energy and love" to Odenkirk. Apart from them, David Cross (Mr. Show with Bob and David) believes Odenkirk "is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this." AMC too spoke out and extended support to the actor.

We are holding him close in our thoughts, said AMC

Odenkirk in an Emmy nominated actor

"Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time," they said. The platform focused on how fans' immediate outpouring of "affection and concern" for Odenkirk is a "clear reflection" of his "talent and ability" to move everyone's heart. "We are holding him close in our thoughts and wishing for a fast and full recovery," they said.

Odenkirk wasn't conscious for the first few hours after collapse

Sources said the multiple Emmy-nominated actor was shooting for the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off when the incident happened. He wasn't conscious for the first few hours after being admitted to the hospital. At the time of incident, production was over halfway through, and given the scenario, it has been put on hold. The duration of this pause is not yet known.

