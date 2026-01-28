'Beyond The Kerala Story' hits theaters February 27, 2026

The sequel to the original blockbuster The Kerala Story is coming to theaters worldwide on February 27, 2026. The first film picked up National Awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography, and earned over ₹300 crore at the box office.

Who's making it? Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by National Award-winner Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film brings back a strong creative team.

Aashin A. Shah co-produces, with Amarnath Jha and Shah writing the script.

Music is by Mannan Shaah with lyrics from Manoj Muntashir.

What's new this time? Filming happened in Kerala under strict no-phone rules to avoid leaks.

The story continues exploring real-life events and untold truths from across India.

Expect the official teaser on January 30, 2026.