'Devdas' team celebrates 19th anniversary, pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

'Devdas,' billed as one of the most expensive films, had premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house and actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene on Monday marked 19 years of their magnum opus Devdas and paid tributes to screen icon Dilip Kumar who had starred in the 1955 classic of the same name. In filmmaker Bimal Roy's acclaimed Devdas, based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name, Kumar played the titular role of a depressed alcoholic.

Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role in the 2002 adaptation

In Bhansali's adaptation of Devdas, superstar Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role. The official Twitter account of Bhansali Productions shared the poster of Kumar's Devdas and that of Khan's, writing that the legendary actor, who passed away last week aged 98, will always be remembered.

"19 years ago this love saga was etched in our hearts and continues to linger with its eternal music, scintillating performances. Here's an ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on forever!" the tweet read. The 1955 classic featured Vyjayanthimala as the courtesan Chandramukhi and Suchitra Sen, in her Bollywood debut, as Parvati/"Paro."

Dixit-Nene played Chandramukhi in Bhansali's 'Devdas'

In Bhansali's Devdas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Paro's role, while Dixit-Nene played Chandramukhi. The 2002 film chronicled the story of Devdas, who, after his wealthy family prohibits him from marrying Paro, spirals downward and descends into alcoholism. Dixit-Nene said she'll always cherish working on Devdas.

Devdas was one of the biggest hits of 2002

"Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you, Sanjay for sharing these. Will cherish these forever! Here's our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on forever!" Dixit-Nene wrote. Written by Bhansali and Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, Devdas was one of the biggest hits of 2002.

Shreya Ghoshal bagged her maiden National Award for the film

Singer Shreya Ghoshal became the voice of Paro in the film, crooning songs like Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Morey Piya, and Dola Re Dola. Ghoshal also bagged her maiden National Award for the film. "It's still vivid in my memories, the magical years of making the music. Always grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for believing in that 16-year-old girl," Ghoshal tweeted.

The film bagged a total of five National Awards

Devdas, billed as one of the most expensive films of the time, had premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. The film later bagged five National Awards- best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, best playback singer for Ghoshal, production design for Desai, best choreography for Saroj Khan, and best costume design for Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, and Reza Shariffi.