Bhat mocks Dhawan's 'Dhurandhar' box office, stirs 'Don 3' buzz
Entertainment
Comedian Tanmay Bhat recently poked fun at Varun Dhawan on YouTube, joking that it takes "some kind of optimism to work this hard to get 1% of Dhurandhar box office numbers."
The comment quickly got fans buzzing about the ongoing Don 3 drama and the rumored fallout between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar.
Reportedly Singh exit cost Excel 45cr
Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3 reportedly cost Excel Entertainment ₹45 crore in pre-production expenses, causing a stir in the industry. There was even a short-lived non-cooperation notice from a film workers' group.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar's massive combined global earnings make for a sharp contrast with Dhawan's latest film, which managed ₹31.86 crore in India.