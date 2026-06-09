Bhat mocks Dhawan's 'Dhurandhar' box office, stirs 'Don 3' buzz Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

Comedian Tanmay Bhat recently poked fun at Varun Dhawan on YouTube, joking that it takes "some kind of optimism to work this hard to get 1% of Dhurandhar box office numbers."

The comment quickly got fans buzzing about the ongoing Don 3 drama and the rumored fallout between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar.